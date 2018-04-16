Accessibility links

Turkey Says Not Siding with Anyone on Syria, Policy Different from Iran, Russia, US

FILE - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, justice minister at the time, addresses Turkish lawmakers in Ankara, Turkey, March 19, 2014.
ANKARA — 

Turkey does not stand together with any country on Syria and its policy in the region is different from that of Iran, Russia and the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Qatar, Bozdag, the government spokesman, also said Turkey did not hesitate to work together with any country who defended "correct principles" on Syria.

His comments were in response to a reporter's question about an earlier remark from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Turkey's support of missile strikes against Syria showed it had "separated" from Russia.

