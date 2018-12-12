Accessibility links

Turkey Says it Will Launch New Syria Offensive Within Days

  • Associated Press
FILE - Turkish President and ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party chair Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a meeting of his party in Ankara, Dec. 6, 2018.

ANKARA — 

Turkey's president says it will begin a new military operation against U.S-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria ``within a few days.''

Addressing a defense industry meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the target of the operation would be the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units, or YPG — which Turkey views as a terrorist group linked to the insurgency within its borders.

FILE - A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) holds an improvised explosive device in Raqqa, Syria, June 16, 2017.

The YPG is the main component of a Kurdish-led militia that rolled back the Islamic State group with the help of the U.S.-led coalition. U.S. troops are deployed with the Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, in part to prevent clashes with NATO ally Turkey.

Turkish forces have already waged two cross-border campaigns against Syrian Kurdish forces, in 2016 and earlier this year.

