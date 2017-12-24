Accessibility links

Turkey Wants to Bring Wounded from Ghouta for Treatment

FILE - Civil defense members and civilians carry a wounded man in the town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, Dec. 3, 2017.
ISTANBUL — 

Turkey is working with Russia to evacuate around 500 people from the besieged Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"There are around 500 people, including 170 children and women who need urgent humanitarian aid," Erdogan said ahead of his departure on an official visit to Sudan.

He said he had discussed the issue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Ankara aimed to bring people in need of assistance to Turkey to provide treatment and care.

FILE - A Syrian infant suffering from severe malnutrition is seen at a clinic in Hamouria, Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Oct. 21, 2017.
The Russian and Turkish chiefs of staff would discuss the steps to be taken in operations that would also involve the Turkish Red Crescent and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Organization (AFAD), Erdogan said.

In November, the U.N. humanitarian adviser for Syria called the situation in eastern Ghouta a humanitarian emergency.

