Turkish-Americans Appear in DC Court Over Embassy Brawl

An initial appearance was expected in a Washington courtroom Thursday for two Turkish-American men who were arrested and face local charges for allegedly attacking protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in May.

Nineteen people, many of whom were members of the Turkish ambassador's security detail, have already been indicted for allegedly attacking the same protesters on May 16 outside the ambassador's residence.

All 19 were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, a felony punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison. Several face additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: Demonstration at Turkish Embassy in DC Turns Violent

The brawl took place outside the residence of Turkey's ambassador to Washington shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. Video of the protest recorded by VOA's Turkish service shows what appear to be security guards and some Erdogan supporters attacking a small group of demonstrators.

Men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she was curled up on a sidewalk. Another wrenched a woman's neck and threw her to the ground. A man with a bullhorn was repeatedly kicked in the face.

WATCH: Turkish President Erdogan Watched Violent Clash Near Embassy

After police officers struggled to protect the protesters and ordered the attackers to retreat, several suspects dodged the officers and continued the attacks.

The Turkish Embassy claimed that Erdogan's bodyguards were acting in "self-defense" during the incident, and that the protesters were affiliated with the Turkish left-wing PKK or Kurdistan Workers' Party. The PKK has waged a three-decade-long insurgency in southeast Turkey.