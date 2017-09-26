Turkish Court Frees 1 Journalist from Prison, Orders 4 Held

Turkey's state-run news agency says a court in Istanbul has ordered a columnist for Turkey's main opposition newspaper released from prison pending the conclusion of his trial.

Anadolu Agency reported that the court released Cumhuriyet columnist Kadri Gursel from pre-trial detention on Monday.



Anadolu says the court ruled that four other newspaper employees, including editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu and investigative journalist Ahmet Sik, would remain in custody.



The trial was adjourned until Oct. 31.

Prosecutors have charged 19 Cumhuriyet employees with “sponsoring terror organizations” that include Kurdish militants and the network of the U.S.-based cleric the government blames for a coup attempt last year.



Kemal Aydogdu, who did not work for Cumhuriyet and is suspected of using a Twitter handle critical of the government, also was ordered to stay in detention.