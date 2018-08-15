Turkish Court Orders Release of Local Amnesty International Chairman

A Turkish court has ordered the release of the local chairman of Amnesty International, the rights group said Wednesday.

Taner Kilic had been imprisoned for more than a year on terror-related charges. He was accused of supporting U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for a failed coup in July 2016.

The decision to release Kilic came one day after a Turkish court released two jailed Greek soldiers, raising prospects for warmer relations between Turkey and the European Union.

The EU had condemned Kilic's jailing, citing what it believed was a heavy-handed approach to enforcing the law in Turkey, a candidate for entry into the EU.

Kilic was one of several human rights activists who were swept up in Turkey's nationwide crackdown following the failed coup.

Amnesty International's new Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo, said "We are overjoyed at this news. It has taken us more than a year of campaigning and struggle to get here."