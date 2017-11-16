Turkish FM: Turkish-Iranian Gold Trader Jailed in US Was Relocated

U.S. authorities told Turkey that Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, arrested in the United States, was moved to a different location and is in good medical condition, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

said on Thursday.



Cavusoglu said U.S. authorities had not replied to a first diplomatic note from Turkey, but responded to a second note sent on Wednesday inquiring about Zarrab's condition after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed that Zarrab had been released last week and his lawyers said they had not heard from their client in five days.



Zarrab is being held in the United States awaiting trial on charges of evading U.S. sanctions on Iran. He has pleaded not guilty.



Cavusoglu also said that he does not believe the Turkish lender Halkbank had violated U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Halkbank's former Deputy General Manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla is also detained in the U.S. awaiting trial on the same charges as Zarrab. He has pleaded not guilty.



Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jon Boyle.