At Least 50 Killed in Twin Attacks in Southern Iraq

Gun and car bomb attacks have killed at least 50 people in southern Iraq, officials said Thursday.

More than 80 people were also wounded in the attacks near Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhiqar province.

Militants opened fire at a restaurant and shortly afterwards a suicide attack carried out by a driver in an explosive-laden vehicle struck a nearby security checkpoint, officers said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Islamic State often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks on Shi'ite Muslims in Iraq. The Shi'ite dominated Dhiqar province is 320 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.