Twin Bombings Leave 15 Dead in Syria - Monitor

  • VOA News
Idlib Syria

A double bombing in the Syrian city of Idlib has left at least 13 people, mostly civilians, dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday.

The Britain-based human rights monitor said blasts in the Qusour neighborhood during rush hour Monday also injured 25 people. The first explosive device had been installed under a parked car, and a second went off when ambulances arrived at the scene, the monitor said.

The northwestern region of Idlib is the last major part of Syria outside the control of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has controlled the region since last month when it overpowered smaller Turkey-backed factions.

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rides past destroyed homes and vehicles in a village recently retaken from Islamic State militants in Susah, Syria, Feb. 16, 2019.
Last week, the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss the Syrian conflict for the first time since the United States announced its troop withdrawal.

Russia is keen to help Assad retain power, while Turkey has pushed for the longtime leader to step down.

The war, currently in its eighth year, has left more than 360,000 dead.

