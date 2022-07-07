Twitter Claims It Is Removing 1 Million Spam Accounts Daily

Twitter said Thursday it removes more than 1 million spam and bot accounts every day.

The removals come as Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is in the process of acquiring the company, continues to pressure Twitter to reduce spam accounts.

He has threatened to cancel the $44 billion deal if Twitter cannot prove spam and bot accounts account for less than 5% of Twitter users.

Musk has vowed to "defeat the spam bots or die trying."

Twitter has maintained that spam and bot accounts make up less than 5% of the user base since at least 2013. Musk has argued that Twitter underestimates the amount of spam accounts.

Twitter says humans conduct manual reviews of thousands of accounts each quarter to determine if they are bots.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.