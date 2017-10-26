Accessibility links

Twitter Surprises With Third Quarter Earnings

  • Associated Press
FILE - Twitter Inc. headquarters are seen in San Francisco, California, Oct. 26, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — 

Twitter is reporting a loss of $21.1 million in its third quarter, but turned in a better-than-expected profit when one-time charges and benefits are removed.

Shares of Twitter Inc. soared almost 9 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The San Francisco company had a loss of 3 cents, but a gain of 10 cents if those non-re-occurring events are removed. That's 2 cents better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $589.6 million in the period, in line with expectations.

