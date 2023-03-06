Twitter Suffers Glitches Over Inaccessible Links

Twitter users reported a string of problems with the social media site on Monday, including broken links and images not loading.

The company's tech support account said in a tweet, "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

Twitter's billionaire owner, Elon Musk, tweeted Monday: "This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly."

The problems appeared to be resolved about an hour after they began.

"Things should now be working as normal," the company tweeted around 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The glitches started around midday Monday, with users around the world saying they were unable to read links to articles from outside websites.

Internet observation group NetBlocks said the issue was also affecting image and video content.

Musk tweeted later Monday in response to another user, "A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite."

API, or Application Programming Interface, refers to software that is made available to outside developers and defines how two software components — in this case, those of Twitter and those belonging to outside platforms — can communicate with each other.

Musk has held several rounds of layoffs at Twitter, letting go more than half of the company's staff. Some former employees have raised concerns that the mass layoffs could lead to technical problems for the platform.

Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, following a deal to buy the company for $44 billion.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence-France Presse.