Twitter Will Allow Some Users to Post Super Size Tweets

Twitter is going to allow some users to super size their tweets.

The company just announced it's doubling the length of a tweet from 140 characters to 280 characters for "a small group" of users.

Twitter did not say whether President Trump (@realDonaldTrump), an avid tweeter, will be one of those allowed to post longer tweets, but said the feature is going out to a "random sample," so it's certainly possible.

Japanese, Korean and Chinese users are excluded from the expanded tweets because the characters allow people to say a lot more with fewer characters.