Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Two French Soldiers Killed in North Mali

  • VOA News
Smoke billows from an army armored vehicle in Gao after and explosion on July 1, 2018.

Two French soldiers were killed in an attack in Mali Sunday, according to the Defense Ministry.

At least a dozen others were wounded, including between four and eight French soldiers, when a car bomb detonated, reportedly targeting a French and Malian patrol which then came under fire.

The attack comes just days after Islamist militants raided the headquarters of a five-nation African force in Bamako, leaving six people dead.

The upsurge in violence comes as Malians prepare to head to the polls on July 29.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG