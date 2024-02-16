Two Juveniles Charged in Deadly Super Bowl Celebration Shooting

A court in the U.S. state of Missouri announced Friday that two juveniles have been charged in connection with the mass shooting that left a woman dead and 22 others injured during a parade this week celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

In a statement, the Jackson County Family Court Division said the two were charged Thursday and are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Officials said additional charges are expected as the police investigation continues.

No other information was released regarding the two juveniles or a third suspect who was reportedly arrested. Juvenile court cases are largely kept private under Missouri law, and hearings are not open to the public.

The Associated Press reports a third juvenile taken into custody following the shooting Wednesday was released when it was determined they were not involved.

Police say the parade and a subsequent rally were winding down at the city's Union Station when gunfire broke out. The shooting left one woman, 43-year-old Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan, a popular disc jockey, dead from gunshot wounds.

Her employer, Kansas City Radio station KKFI reported Friday that popular singer Taylor Swift — who is dating the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce — donated a total of $100,000 to a fund set up to provide financial support to Lopez-Galvan's family.

Police reported the 23 victims in the shooting ranged from 8 to 47 years of age, with at least half of the victims under age 16.

As of Friday, most of the injured had been released from hospitals and all were expected to recover.

At a Thursday news conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves ruled out terrorism or violent extremism as causes of the shooting and said that it stemmed from "a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire." She said the investigation remains open.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.