Two People Die at Grand Canyon This Week

Two tourists have died at the Grand Canyon this week, including a Hong Kong man who slipped over a ledge while taking a picture.

U.S. officials say the man, who was part of a tour group, fell at a remote site known for a horse-shoe shaped glass bridge that juts out over the canyon, called the Skywalk.

The area is west of the Grand Canyon National Park, part of land owned by the Hualapai tribe.

Officials say the death took place on Thursday and say a helicopter later lifted the man's body from the canyon. They say the man was in his 50s and stumbled and fell while trying to get a picture at the edge of the canyon.

Park officials say another person died this week, but say the cause of that death has not been determined. They say a body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village.

The Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States and draws 6.4 million visitors each year. Officials say about a dozen people die at the attraction every year.