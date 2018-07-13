Two Sentenced in Murder of Chinese Grad Student in Los Angeles

A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the beating death of a University of Southern California graduate student from China, and a co-defendant was given a term of 15 years to life.

Twenty-year-old Alejandra Guerrero was sentenced Friday on a first-degree murder conviction in the 2014 attack on engineering student Xinran Ji. Her prison term is without possibility of parole.

Authorities say Guerrero got out of a car to beat Ji with a wrench, while 23-year-old co-defendant Jonathan Del Carmen remained in the car. Del Carmen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney says after the attack Ji staggered to his off-campus apartment where he died.

A third co-defendant is already serving life without parole and a fourth is awaiting trial.