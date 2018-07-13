Accessibility links

Two Sentenced in Murder of Chinese Grad Student in Los Angeles

  • Associated Press
FILE - Alejandra Guerrero (L) appears in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jan. 12, 2015 with her attorney Errol Cook (R) as one of four defendants being charged in connection to the 2014 beating death of USC graduate student Xinran Ji student during an attempted robbery.
LOS ANGELES — 

A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the beating death of a University of Southern California graduate student from China, and a co-defendant was given a term of 15 years to life.

Twenty-year-old Alejandra Guerrero was sentenced Friday on a first-degree murder conviction in the 2014 attack on engineering student Xinran Ji. Her prison term is without possibility of parole.

Authorities say Guerrero got out of a car to beat Ji with a wrench, while 23-year-old co-defendant Jonathan Del Carmen remained in the car. Del Carmen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney says after the attack Ji staggered to his off-campus apartment where he died.

A third co-defendant is already serving life without parole and a fourth is awaiting trial.

