Two Sets of Remains from North Korea ID'd as US Soldiers

Forensic scientists have identified two sets of remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War, turned over by North Korea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis made the announcement Tuesday, praising the swift work of the scientists.

"There's been already some closure for a couple of families that have waited many, many years for this," Mattis said.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes of what could be U.S. remains after the June summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

One of the boxes contained a U.S. military dog tag, the only obvious piece of evidence that the boxes may contain the bones of Americans.

Using DNA and dental records, it could take forensic experts several years to identify the rest of the remains.

The Pentagon said U.S. and North Korean military officials held negotiations last week on surrendering more remains.