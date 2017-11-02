Two US Bombers Conduct Korean Exercise

The U.S. Air Force said two Guam-based B-1B bombers, accompanied by fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, flew Thursday in an exercise in the area of the Korean Peninsula.

While the exercise came a day before President Donald Trump was scheduled to leave on a 12-day trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, the Air Force said the bombers' flight was not a response to "any current event."

In a statement, the Air Force said the exercise had been planned in advance.

The last time the U.S. military flew such a mission was October 10, when Trump met with top defense officials to discuss how to respond to any threat from North Korea.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have carried on a war of words via public statements since Trump took office in January. North Korea has said it is working on a nuclear-tipped missile that is capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.