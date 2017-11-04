Typhoon Damrey Hits Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey has blasted Vietnam's south-central coast, killing at least three people.

Disaster officials say Damrey has blown off the roofs of more than a thousand homes, uprooted trees and knocked down electricity poles.

Thousands of people were evacuated to higher ground before the typhoon made landfall.

Damrey is the strongest storm to hit the area in at least 16 years according to NASA.

The central city of Da Nang, which is hosting the APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit from November 8 to 10, has also been experiencing heavy rainfall.

Last month, scores of people were killed when a tropical storm hit several of Vietnams's northern and central provinces.