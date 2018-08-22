US Job Gains in Year through March Likely to Be Revised up by 43,000

The U.S. economy likely created 43,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

The marginal increase, which the Labor Department said represented less than a 0.05 percent gain versus current estimates, is a preliminary estimate of the government's annual "benchmark" revision to nonfarm payrolls data.

Job growth in the U.S. economy remains relatively strong despite the labor market being near full employment.

Once a year, the government compares its nonfarm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.

A final benchmark revision will be published in February along with the employment report for January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payrolls data for months both prior to and after March 2018.