UAE Says It Intercepted Two Missiles Targeting Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates said Monday it intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi.

The UAE defense ministry said in a statement the remnants of the missiles fell harmlessly and that no one was injured.

The ministry said the UAE is “ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks.”

Last week, an attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six others.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has carried out multiple airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen since last week’s attack.

Saudi state media also reported Sunday that a Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in the southern part of Saudi Arabia, injuring at least one person.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.