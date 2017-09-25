Uber Boss Apologizes for 'Mistakes' in London

Uber's chief executive apologized for "mistakes we have made," but says he still plans to appeal London's decision to revoke the ride-hailing app's license to operate in the city.

"While Uber had revolutionized the way people move in cities around the world, it is equally true that we have got things wrong along the way," Uber chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, wrote in an open letter released Monday.

But he assured customers that he would fight the ruling by regulatory body Transport of London (TfL).

London transport officials said Friday that they will not renew Uber's license due to "a lack of corporate responsibility" in dealing with the ride hailing app's safety issues.

The officials cited Uber's approach to reporting serious criminal offenses and its use of "greyball" technology, which can be used to block regulators from fully accessing the app.

Khosrowshahi wrote, "We will appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change."