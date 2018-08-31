Ugandan Police Ordered to Probe Claims Opposition MP Was Tortured

Uganda's chief prosecutor has instructed police to investigate allegations of police torture against entertainer-turned-lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who was released Friday from a government hospital.

Police arrested legislators Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake at Entebbe International Airport as they tried to leave the country separately Thursday. Both men said they were tortured after their previous arrests, and a Kampala hospital had referred them for medical care abroad. Kyagulanyi was headed for the United States, while Zaake was going to India.

Upon reaching the airport Thursday, the opposition legislators were told they did not have police clearance to travel and were taken to Kiruddu government hospital in police ambulances.

Their lawyer, Asumani Basalirwa, says the director of criminal investigations, Grace Akullo, told him that since the legislators said they were tortured, government doctors needed to examine them.

"After the examination, they could then decide whether to take them to court or not," Basalirwa said. "So today [Friday] the government doctors were here. They were able to speak to the Honorable Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi and we don't know what will be the result of that discussion. But they didn't carry out any examinations. And strangely they didn't meet Honorable Francis Zaake."

In a Twitter message, the police said Kyagulanyi and Zaake would be allowed to go abroad for treatment "after government doctors have examined them to ascertain their medical conditions."

Kyagulanyi was allowed to leave the government hospital Friday; Zaake is still being held.

Kyagulanyi, Zaake and three other opposition lawmakers are facing treason charges in connection with a recent incident in which protesters threw stones at and damaged President Yoweri Museveni's vehicle.

Despite that, Dr. Mukuzi Muhereza, the secretary general of the Uganda Medical Association, says the legislators have a right to choose where they receive medical care.

"Nobody should force a doctor onto a patient. Every patient has a right to seek a second, third or any opinion," Muhereza said.

Earlier Friday, another lawyer for Kyagulanyi told VOA the opposition lawmaker "was not in good health."