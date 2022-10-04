Uganda President's Son Promoted to General After Tweets About Invading Kenya

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been promoted to general, the Uganda Defense forces spokesperson announced Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Kainerugaba posted a series of tweets where he joked about invading Italy and neighboring Kenya. He said on Twitter that his country's land forces could capture Nairobi in two weeks, a comment that has angered Ugandan opposition leaders and many Kenyans.

In a statement, Uganda's ministry of foreign affairs distanced itself from the remarks.

Kainerugaba is widely seen as a possible successor to the president, who is 78 years old and has ruled Uganda for more than 35 years.

Kainerugaba, who was previously a lieutenant, was dropped from his role as commander of Ugandan land forces following his promotion, but will continue with his duties as senior presidential adviser for special operations.

The 48-year-old Kainerugaba has never declared his intention to replace his father as head of the east African nation. However, while celebrating his birthday in April, he spoke of winning power and said he will announce his political program soon.

Opposition politicians and groups in Uganda have accused Museveni of grooming his son to take the reins from him after he leaves office.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986.