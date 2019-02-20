Ugandan Ruling Party Endorses Museveni for 2021 Elections

Uganda’s ruling party has endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as its candidate for the 2021 elections.

The decision by the National Resistance Movement to nominate the 74-year-old Museveni comes after parliament approved legislation in 2017 to repeal the presidential age limit of 75 years old, which was upheld last July by Uganda’s Constitutional Court.

It was the second time the NRM-dominated parliament changed Uganda’s constitution to allow President Museveni to extend his time in office, after repealing the presidential two-term limit in 2005.

Museveni has been in power since 1986 as the leader of a rebel army. His long rule has been marked by accusations of corruption, human rights violations and poor social services. His likely challenger for a new five-year term is popular singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, whose real name Robert Kyagulanyi.

Wine has earned a huge following among younger Ugandans for his frequent criticism of Museveni. He and more than 30 others were arrested last August and charged with treason for allegedly throwing stones at the president’s convoy in the town of Arua after a protest broke out during a campaign event for a by-election.