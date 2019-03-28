Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

UK Car Production Falls 15 Percent in February

New Toyota cars are transported from their manufacturing facility in Burnaston, Britain, March 16, 2017. February 2019 marked the ninth month of declining exports, which account for 80 percent of production in Britain.

LONDON — 

British car production slumped by an annual 15.3 percent last month as demand in important European and Asian markets fell, an industry body said Thursday as it warned again about the damage a no-deal Brexit would do to the sector.

Output fell to 123,203 cars in February, the ninth month of declines as exports, which account for 80 percent of total production, slumped 16.4 percent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

“The ninth month of decline for UK car production should be a wake-up call for anyone who thinks this industry, already challenged by international trade hostilities, declining markets and technological disruption, could survive a ‘no-deal’ Brexit without serious damage,” said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG