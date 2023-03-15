UK Finance Minister to Unveil Budget as Workers Strike for Higher Pay 

Britain’s finance minister lays out his budget plan Wednesday while workers in a range of sectors strike to call attention to disparities in wage gains and inflation.

Jeremy Hunt is set to go before parliament and announce how he intends to boost economic growth in Britain.

Hunt has dismissed calls for tax cuts and has already announced $6.1 billion in new defense spending as well as more funding for childcare.

The government has also rejected demands from public sector workers for higher pay to cope with a rise in the cost of living, saying those higher salaries would only lead to more inflation.

Workers have kept up their demands, and on Wednesday teachers, subway drivers, government employees and young doctors were striking to call attention to what they say are necessary raises.

