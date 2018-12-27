UK Finds Another 9 Migrants Trying to Enter by Boat

British officials say nine migrants have been detained on a beach in southeastern England after crossing the English Channel in a small inflatable boat.

The Home Office said Thursday the group comprises five men, one woman, two boys and a girl.



They were intercepted in the English coastal county of Kent by the local lifeboat station.



Manager Matt Crittenden says the inflatable had a very small 10-horsepower engine.



A further rescue operation was also underway after up to eight people were believed to have been spotted on an inflatable vessel near another English coast.



This latest attempt to enter England comes after at least 43 migrants, tried to cross the English Channel on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.



There has been a surge in small boat crossings recently.