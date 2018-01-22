Accessibility links

UK's Princess Eugenie Engaged

FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England.
Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.

