UK's Labor Party to Back Proposal for Public Brexit Vote 

Britain's opposition Labor Party will put forward or support an amendment in favor of a public vote to prevent a damaging Brexit, the party's Brexit spokesman said on Wednesday.

British lawmakers voted 323-240 against a Labor proposal for a permanent customs union with the EU.

"Disappointed the government has rejected Labor's alternative Brexit deal," Labor Member of Parliament Keir Starmer said. "That's why Labor will put forward or support an amendment in favor of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit."