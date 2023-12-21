Ukraine: Air Defense Downs 34 of 35 Russian Drones

Ukraine’s military said Thursday Russian forces attacked multiple regions overnight using 35 drones.

The Ukrainian air force said the country’s air defenses shot down all but one of the drones, with those actions taking place over Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and other areas.

There were no reports of casualties or damage on the ground.

In the southern city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, officials said Russian shelling killed two people.

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on social media that an 86-year-old man was also taken to the hospital.

Lysak said the Russian shelling damaged several homes and farm buildings.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters

