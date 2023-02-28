Ukraine Commander Describes Situation in Bakhmut as ‘Extremely Tense’

A Ukrainian military official described the situation around the city of Bakhmut as “extremely tense” Tuesday, highlighting an area that has been subject to heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

“Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," the commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

In his nightly address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in Bakhmut “is getting more and more complicated.”

He said Russian forces are "constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions."

Russia has been intensifying its attacks on several areas in eastern Ukraine, including Bakhmut. The ruined city once held about 75,000 people.

Reuters reported that Russian forces have made some progress from the north and south as they seek to encircle the city and cut off Ukrainian forces inside it.

NATO expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due in Finland Tuesday, a visit that comes as Finland and Sweden prepare to resume talks with Turkey next week about their bids to join NATO.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday the meeting was set for March 9.

In January, Turkey halted the talks in response to far-right protesters burning a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. All of NATO's existing members must approve their bids.

Turkey has expressed objections about Sweden, accusing the government of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara considers terror organizations.

Cavusoglu said Monday that Sweden has not lived up to its side of a June agreement in which Sweden and Finland pledged to lift restrictions on selling weapons to Turkey and to intensify work on Ankara's requests to extradite suspected militants.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Turkey earlier in February that "the time has come" to ratify both Sweden and Finland as new NATO members. Only Turkey and Hungary have not yet given their approvals.

Stoltenberg noted Turkey's "legitimate security concerns," while saying Sweden and Finland "have both made big steps" toward fulfilling their commitments under the deal reached in Madrid last year.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.