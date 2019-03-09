Accessibility links

3 Ukrainian Police Hurt in Clash With Demonstrators

  • Associated Press
Demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally to demand arrests in an alleged corruption scheme in Ukraine's military industry, near the Presidential administration building in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 9, 2019.

MINSK, BELARUS — 

Three police officers in Ukraine have been injured in a clash with far-right demonstrators in the capital.

The violence occurred outside the presidential administration building in Kiev where several hundred demonstrators had gathered Saturday to call for arrests of top figures in an alleged military corruption scandal.

A media investigation last week detailed alleged embezzlement schemes in Ukraine's military industry, including at a factory controlled by President Petro Poroshenko.

A police statement said the demonstrators tried to break through police lines and were setting off fireworks. Police turned them back with tear gas.

The police said one officer was hospitalized with chemical burns to his eyes.

