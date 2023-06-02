Latest in Ukraine: Ukraine Downs More Than 30 Russian Missiles, Drones

Officials in Ukraine say the military downed more than 30 Russian missiles and drones over Kyiv on Friday.

An air force statement said air defenses shot down 15 cruise missiles and 21 drones.

Officials said at least two people were injured from falling debris.

The British Defense Ministry said Friday in its intelligence update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russia is now facing “an acute dilemma” of whether to strengthen its defenses in Russia’s border regions or reinforce their lines in occupied Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports that people sought refuge at a shelter in Kyiv, but it was closed. The president said, “It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available and accessible around the clock.” The Ukraine leader said, “if the duty is not fulfilled on the ground, it is the direct responsibility of law enforcement bodies” to bring the responsible parties “to justice.”

Also Thursday, a pre-dawn Russian missile attack that targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a 9-year-old girl and her mother, and injured 16 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

The first day of June is observed as International Children’s Day by many countries. Zelenskyy noted in his daily address Thursday, “But even on this day . . . the terrorist state took the life of a Ukrainian child.”