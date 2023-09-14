Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Multiple Regions

Ukraine’s military said Thursday it shot down 17 drones that Russia used to target multiple areas of Ukraine in overnight attacks.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched a total of 22 drones in several waves of attacks directed at the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said wreckage from one of three drones downed over the region damaged buildings and cars and started a grass fire.

Lysak said Russian shelling also struck the region, but that there were no casualties reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down multiple Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region of western Russia early Thursday.

Russia also said it repelled an attack Thursday on a patrol ship in the Black Sea, with Russian forces destroying five unmanned boats.

Over Russian-controlled Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram it destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones.

That came a day after a Ukrainian missile hit a strategic shipyard in Crimea, wounding 24 people and damaging two ships that were undergoing repairs.

Some information in this article came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.