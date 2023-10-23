Ukraine Downs Russian Drones

Ukrainian officials said Monday that Russian forces attacked overnight with drones and a cruise missile that targeted different parts of the country.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as the cruise missile.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor of Odesa, said debris from one of the destroyed drones fell on the southern region, damaging a port warehouse.

Kiper said there were no casualties reported.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Odesa with aerial attacks, including ports along the Black Sea and the Danube River.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on Telegram that the latest Russian attacks targeted the southern, eastern and central parts of the country.

