Ukraine Fighting Polio and COVID Before Russian Invasion 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has coincided with Ukraine’s battle against a polio outbreak and COVID-19.

At least one child has been identified since October 2021 as having paralytic polio, while 19 other children have been infected, but not paralyzed. A polio vaccination campaign had begun February 1.

Ukraine’s seven-day coronavirus average hit a record 37,408 cases on February 10 but has since begun to decline.

However, health experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may increase the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, as people gather in shelters or flee the country.

Meanwhile, China’s state television says Hong Kong set a record daily toll of COVID cases Monday with 34,466 new infections.

According to Reuters, the Hospital Authority said Monday that “Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are at maximum capacity due to a record number of COVID-19 fatalities.”

India’s daily count of coronavirus cases has fallen below 10,000. The health ministry said Monday the daily toll was 8,013.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported more than 435 million global COVID cases early Monday and nearly 6 million global COVID deaths.