Ukraine Reports Downing 18 Russian Attack Drones

Ukraine’s military said Monday that Russia attacked the country overnight with 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones along with a cruise missile.

The Ukrainian air force reported on Telegram that the military’s air defenses shot down 18 of the 23 drones and destroyed the missile.

The air force said the air defenses operated in at least nine regions in Ukraine, but did not specify which ones.

The governor of the Mykolaiv region said six of the drones were shot down there, with the debris from one downed drone damaging an agricultural building.

Officials in Lviv also reported at least one drone in that part of the country, but no damage or injuries.

In Kherson, the regional governor said early Monday that Russian shelling during the past 24 hours had killed two people and injured eight others. The governor also reported damage to a kindergarten, as well as a medical building and an engineering facility.

Also Monday, the governor of Russia’s Voronezh region said Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, the deputy commander of Russia’s 14th Army Corps, was killed in Ukraine.



Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

