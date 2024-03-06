Ukraine Reports New Russian Attacks With 42 Drones

Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia’s latest round of overnight attacks included 42 drones that targeted eight Ukrainian regions, as well as five Russian missiles.

The Ukrainian air forces said the country’s air defenses shot down 38 of the 42 drones.

The intercepts took place over the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions, the air force said.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor in Dnipropetrovsk, reported damage to a power line but said no one was injured.

Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack over the Voronezh region in western Russia.

The International Criminal Court announced arrest warrants Tuesday for two high-ranking Russian commanders, saying they are wanted for suspected war crimes including directing attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The warrants were issued for Lt. Gen. Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash, who commanded Russia’s Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force, and Navy Adm. Viktor Kinolayevich Sokolov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

“I have repeatedly emphasized that those responsible for actions that impact innocent civilians or protected objects must know that this conduct is bound by a set of rules reflected in international humanitarian law,” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement. “All wars have rules. Those rules bind all without exception.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the development and expressed his thanks in his nightly address to “all the officials who are investigating Russian war crimes.”

"Every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served. Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters