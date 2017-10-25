Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Companies in Ukraine, Russia Come Under New Cyberattack

  • Associated Press
Ethernet cables used for internet connection are seen at the headquarters of the Wnet internet service provider in Kyiv, July 26, 2017.

A new strain of malicious software has paralyzed computers at a Ukrainian airport, the Ukrainian capital's subway and at some independent Russian media.

The Odessa international airport in Ukraine's south, the Kyiv subway and prominent Russian media outlets such as Interfax and Fontanka on Tuesday reported being targeted.

The cyberattack appears to be similar to a major attack in June that locked the computers of hospitals, government offices and major multinationals with encryption that demanded a ransom for their release. The software appeared to have originated in Ukraine.

FILE - A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 27, 2017.
FILE - A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 27, 2017.

Moscow-based cyber security firm Group-IP said in a statement Wednesday the ransomware called BadRabbit also tried to penetrate the computers of major Russian banks but failed. None of the banks has reported any attacks.

Moscow-based cyber security company Kaspersky Lab said it was aware of more than 200 companies in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Germany targeted by the ransomware.

The Odessa airport said in a statement its information systems have been affected, although it continues to service flights. The subway in the capital, Kyiv, said it cannot process online payments and bank card payments.

The operations of Russia's only privately owned news agency, Interfax, have been paralyzed since Tuesday.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG