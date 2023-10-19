Accessibility links

Ukraine Says Deadly Russian Missile Attack Hits Mykolaiv

Officials in southern Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a residential area late Wednesday, killing at least two people.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the missile hit a food shop in the Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, said the attack happened in the village of Stepove and damaged both residential buildings and an agricultural business.

Another Russian missile strike earlier Wednesday hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Wednesday that attack killed five people and injured five others.

Another Russian strike killed a woman and injured four other people in Dnipropetrovsk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

