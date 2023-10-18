Ukraine Says Deadly Russian Missile Attack Hits Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday a Russian missile attack in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least two people and wounded five others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile hit a five-story residential building and destroyed eight apartments.

“The evil state continues to use terror and wage war on civilians,” Zelenskyy said.

Yuriy Malashko, the regional governor of Zaporizhzhia, said Russia targeted the area with six missiles early Wednesday. Malashko said Russian drones and artillery fire were also directed at the area.

Another Russian strike killed a woman and injured four other people in Dnipropetrovsk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.