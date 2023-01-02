Ukraine Says it Shot Down Russian Drones in Latest Aerial Attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with what Ukrainian officials said Monday were waves of drones, with targets including the capital, Kyiv.

City leaders said Ukraine’s air defenses worked to largely protect Kyiv, with some damage from fragments of downed drones taking place.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that Russia sent 40 drones toward the Kyiv region and that all of them were destroyed.

Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed drones to mount attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure sites.

The latest attacks followed a wave the night before that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said included 45 Shahed drones that his forces shot down.

“Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.