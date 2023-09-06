Ukraine Says Russia Attacked Odesa, Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said Tuesday a Russia drone attack on a port area in the Odesa region killed one person.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on Telegram the Russian attack lasted for three hours and damaged agricultural infrastructure at the Danube river port of Izmail.

Russia also targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with a missile attack early Wednesday.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram that air defenses shot down all of the missiles and that there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The Ukrainian military reported Wednesday it destroyed all seven cruise missiles and a ballistic missile that Russia used to attack Ukraine, while also downing 15 of 25 Russian drones.

Russia’s defense ministry said its air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian drone late Tuesday over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. The regional governor in Bryansk said there were no casualties reported.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.