Ukraine Says Russia Dropped Bomb on Kherson

Ukraine said Saturday a Russian bomb landed near a block of flats in the southern city of Kherson overnight wounding a child, while a teenage boy died in shelling elsewhere.

"Last night, the Russian army struck the city with a bomb. The shell landed near a five-story building," Kherson's administration said on social media.

It published a video of a destroyed building, with a large crater outside it.

"A 7-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision," authorities said, adding that "the child's life is not in danger."

Officials in the central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russian shelling killed a teenager in the village of Chervonogrygorivka on the Dnipro River.

"A 16-year-old boy was killed. Another 22-year-old is in hospital," said Sergiy Lysak, the region's head.

He said Russian forces had shelled the village, damaging a "private house."

Kyiv's air force said earlier it had downed 12 out of 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over the eastern Donetsk region and central Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Ukraine said Saturday it had evacuated almost 200 people from frontline villages in the embattled eastern Donetsk region, including 21 children, amid fighting.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions overnight, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine.

Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year.

"Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones)," the Russian army said on social media.

The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine.

He said a rescue worker was wounded, but there were "no dead."

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, which lies further north and also borders Ukraine, said a clinic had been damaged in the main city of Kursk.

He posted a video of himself outside "polyclinic number 6 in Kursk." The top of the green-painted building was visibly damaged.

"Luckily, everyone is alive," Starovoyt said, adding that medics had evacuated patients from a nearby hospital.

Kursk is a city of around 440,000 people, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Ukraine border.