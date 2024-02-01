Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukraine Says Russian Attack Hit Kharkiv Hospital

A recently swapped Ukrainian prisoner of war cries while calling his relatives after a prisoner exchange on the Ukrainian Russian border, Jan. 31, 2024.
A recently swapped Ukrainian prisoner of war cries while calling his relatives after a prisoner exchange on the Ukrainian Russian border, Jan. 31, 2024.

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday a Russian aerial attack on a hospital in the Kharkiv region had injured four people.

Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said the attack happened late Wednesday in the town of Velykyi Burluk, located east of the city of Kharkiv and about 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

Synehubov said guided aerial bombs hit the hospital, damaging its façade, windows and roof.

He added that 38 people were evacuated, and that both staff and patients had time to respond to air alerts before the strike.

The Russian defense ministry reported downing five Ukrainian drones late Wednesday.

The ministry said it destroyed four of the drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and one other drone in the neighboring Kursk region.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

  • 16x9 Image

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG