Ukraine Says Russian Attack Hit Kharkiv Hospital

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday a Russian aerial attack on a hospital in the Kharkiv region had injured four people.

Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said the attack happened late Wednesday in the town of Velykyi Burluk, located east of the city of Kharkiv and about 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

Synehubov said guided aerial bombs hit the hospital, damaging its façade, windows and roof.

He added that 38 people were evacuated, and that both staff and patients had time to respond to air alerts before the strike.

The Russian defense ministry reported downing five Ukrainian drones late Wednesday.

The ministry said it destroyed four of the drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and one other drone in the neighboring Kursk region.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

