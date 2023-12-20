Ukraine Says Russian Attack Injured 9 People in Kherson

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday a Russian aerial attack on the southern city of Kherson injured nine people, including four children.

Ukraine’s air forces said Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 19 attack drones, including ones aimed at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson and six other regions.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 18 of the 19 drones, the military said.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said there were no reported casualties in Kyiv and no reported damage in the capital.

Russia also fired two guided missiles at Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the military said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday his nation’s military has requested an additional 450,000 to 500,000 Ukrainians to replenish the country’s army as it fights Russia.

During an end-of-year news conference, Zelenskyy said no final decision has been made on the request and that top military government officials would be discussing the matter.

"I said that I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, it’s a question of people. Secondly, it's a question of fairness. It's a question of defense capability. And it’s a question of finances," he said.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his country's forces for repelling a Ukrainian counteroffensive that started in June.

“Our troops are holding the initiative,” he said at a meeting Tuesday with military leaders. “We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want. “

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has largely stalled against entrenched Russian forces, with only limited territorial gains in the eastern part of the country.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

