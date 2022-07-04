Ukraine Says Turkey Detained Russian Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey said Turkish customs officials have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain shipped from a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said Sunday the ship was at the entrance of Turkey’s Karasu port, and that Ukraine hoped Turkish officials would confiscate the grain.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories it has taken over since launching its war in Ukraine in late February.

Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters.

Russia denies the allegations.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.