Ukraine Seeking Increased Defense Production Among Allies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for Western allies to ramp up defense production in order to ensure that Ukrainian forces have what they need to battle Russia’s invasion.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Kuleba said there is “no reason to believe the West lacks the political will” to expand production capacity, but that there is a lot of technical work that has to be done to meet that goal.

Kuleba said it is not only Ukraine’s security that is at stake in the war, but also the security and safety of the entire EuroAtlantic region. He also said “nothing will stop us” as Ukraine remains focused on the goal of ensuring its territorial integrity.

“We have to continue. We have to keep fighting,” Kuleba said. “Ukraine is not going to back down.”

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday that Russia launched 21 drones and three missiles during waves of attacks overnight.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all 21 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones, which were headed toward the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine, the military said.

Ukrainian forces also downed two of the three missiles, while the third did not reach its target.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.



Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

